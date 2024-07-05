SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 96,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,873,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,934 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,246,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 356.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 834,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 651,480 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 460,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 307,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 155,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Emergent BioSolutions

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 10,000 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $61,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,919 shares of company stock valued at $75,831 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $8.29.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $4.24. The firm had revenue of $300.40 million during the quarter. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 47.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

