SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.48 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.16.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

