SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 25,100 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 20.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 39.2% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 677,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 190,780 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,028,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,876,000 after acquiring an additional 763,140 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $307,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 36,631 shares in the company, valued at $224,914.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other indie Semiconductor news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $307,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 36,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,914.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,902.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 401,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,348. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

indie Semiconductor stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.30 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target (down previously from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Featured Articles

