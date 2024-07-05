SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,340 Shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,823,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,343,000 after acquiring an additional 81,169 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 34.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 25,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKST opened at $10.32 on Friday. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 7.90.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Peakstone Realty Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

