SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 795 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:WY opened at $27.05 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.42.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

