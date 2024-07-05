Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

SEE has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

Sealed Air stock opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $47.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.81.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at $740,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Sealed Air by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 12.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

