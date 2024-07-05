Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.53. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $9.55 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share.

RJF has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.22.

Raymond James Stock Down 1.1 %

RJF stock opened at $120.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $91.67 and a 52 week high of $131.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Raymond James

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2,328.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 381.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 59,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 46,917 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 635,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,807,000 after purchasing an additional 67,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 26.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 135,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 28,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

