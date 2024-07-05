Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on State Street Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for State Street in a report released on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.99. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for State Street’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get State Street alerts:

STT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $74.14 on Thursday. State Street has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STT. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,438,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in State Street by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in State Street by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 83,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in State Street by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,491,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,841,000 after purchasing an additional 63,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in State Street by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.