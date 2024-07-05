Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Sequans Communications stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33. Sequans Communications has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $2.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQNS. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 953.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 315,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 285,916 shares during the last quarter. Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter worth $2,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

