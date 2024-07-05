Shell’s (SHEL) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,500 ($44.27) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s previous close.

SHEL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($37.95) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($41.74) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($48.06) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,212.57 ($40.63).

Shares of SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,900 ($36.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,811.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,654.82. The firm has a market cap of £184.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,348.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.45. Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 2,251 ($28.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,961 ($37.45).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

