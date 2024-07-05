Short Interest in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Increases By 5.3%

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 584,200 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the May 31st total of 554,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flushing Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the first quarter worth $35,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flushing Financial Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Flushing Financial stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $371.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41. Flushing Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $112.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.12 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 4.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Flushing Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

