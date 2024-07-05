Short Interest in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Expands By 5.0%

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the May 31st total of 3,790,000 shares. Currently, 17.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.6 days.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Mark Miller acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.06 per share, for a total transaction of $580,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $1,254,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 263,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,008,000 after buying an additional 43,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,332,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,847,000 after buying an additional 351,630 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 383.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 55,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $485,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSHD. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of GSHD opened at $56.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $50.47 and a 12 month high of $92.76. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 202.00% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.24 million. Research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

