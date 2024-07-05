Sidoti Csr Weighs in on AZZ Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for AZZ in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.98. The consensus estimate for AZZ’s current full-year earnings is $4.96 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for AZZ’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AZZ. StockNews.com lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial raised shares of AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $76.66 on Thursday. AZZ has a 1 year low of $40.07 and a 1 year high of $86.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. AZZ had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AZZ during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 253.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

