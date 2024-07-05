Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) CEO Paul Badawi Sells 12,569 Shares

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) CEO Paul Badawi sold 12,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $80,692.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,738,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,838,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sight Sciences Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SGHT opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 13.01 and a quick ratio of 12.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $9.31.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 44.45% and a negative net margin of 67.18%. The company had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SGHT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sight Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGHT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 198.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 39,333 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

Featured Stories

