Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Buys 133 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 7,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 22,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in Alphabet by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 28,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 71.9% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,016,000 after buying an additional 68,820 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.66.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $185.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.35 and a 1-year high of $186.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.46 and a 200-day moving average of $155.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,143,403. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

