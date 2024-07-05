Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SFNC. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SFNC

Simmons First National Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.89. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.39.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simmons First National

In related news, EVP George A. Makris III sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $269,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,151.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simmons First National

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Simmons First National by 250,150.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.