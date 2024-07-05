Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLX. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSLX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,134,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,713,000 after purchasing an additional 79,180 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,076,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,859 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,070,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,366,000 after purchasing an additional 80,581 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,811,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,818,000 after purchasing an additional 206,432 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,215,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,044,000 after purchasing an additional 82,398 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $22.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 47.16%. The business had revenue of $117.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.63%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.19%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.