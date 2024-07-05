Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Price Down 3% on Insider Selling

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $15.71 and last traded at $15.77. 7,709,426 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 28,284,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

Specifically, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $14,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 59,894,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,699,723.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 3,950 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $59,921.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,283.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $14,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 59,894,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,699,723.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,372,583 shares of company stock worth $19,934,275.

Get Snap alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.82.

Snap Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Snap by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.