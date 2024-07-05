Sow Good (SOWG) and Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sow Good to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Sow Good has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good’s rivals have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -4.21% -19.26% -6.42% Sow Good Competitors -30.56% -48.84% -12.26%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $16.07 million -$3.06 million -54.60 Sow Good Competitors $7.29 billion $662.56 million 2.38

This table compares Sow Good and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sow Good’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sow Good and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sow Good Competitors 324 1315 1520 31 2.39

Sow Good currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.36%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 13.58%. Given Sow Good’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sow Good is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Sow Good beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

