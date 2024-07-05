SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,675,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,030,000 after buying an additional 387,485 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,954,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,780 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,908.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,074 shares during the period. Bain Capital Credit LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 343.8% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 1,376,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,566 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,198,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,460,000 after acquiring an additional 466,081 shares during the period.

SRLN stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average of $41.88.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

