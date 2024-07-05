SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,017,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 60,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,206,000 after buying an additional 16,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $392.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,129. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $323.21 and a 52-week high of $400.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $390.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.04.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

