SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Position Lowered by ZRC Wealth Management LLC

ZRC Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 1,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

DIA stock opened at $392.83 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $323.21 and a 1 year high of $400.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.04.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.