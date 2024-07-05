SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 43,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.22. 110,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,558. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $38.84.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

