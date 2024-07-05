SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Shares Acquired by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 82.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the fourth quarter worth $310,000.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

EFIV stock opened at $53.95 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02.

About SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

