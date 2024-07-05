SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $55.66

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.66 and traded as low as $55.00. SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF shares last traded at $55.39, with a volume of 14,832 shares changing hands.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.63. The company has a market capitalization of $412.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Get SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 185,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,927,000 after buying an additional 11,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $843,000.

About SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.