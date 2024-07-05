SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,153 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 939.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 45,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 41,515 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,061,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,129.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR opened at $56.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.23. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $51.68 and a 52-week high of $60.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

