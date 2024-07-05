Spectris (LON:SXS) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

SXS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Spectris to a sell rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($107.51) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($53.76) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,435 ($56.10) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,441 ($81.47).

LON:SXS opened at GBX 2,970 ($37.57) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Spectris has a 1-year low of GBX 2,728 ($34.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,861 ($48.84). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,086.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,164.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,374.87.

In other news, insider Alison Henwood acquired 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,266 ($41.31) per share, with a total value of £34,390.98 ($43,499.85). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,350. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

