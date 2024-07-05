Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $84.91 and last traded at $85.10. 49,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 414,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPB. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.57.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.14.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.54 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 68.11% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 3.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 164,450.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth $4,452,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth $1,424,000.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.