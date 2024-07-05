Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $29.21

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$29.21 and traded as low as C$28.33. Spin Master shares last traded at C$28.74, with a volume of 20,909 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TOY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Spin Master from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spin Master currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$44.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.17. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$426.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$407.27 million. Spin Master had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spin Master Corp. will post 2.8894422 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Spin Master’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

