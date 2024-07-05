Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 692,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 226,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 213,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 98,663 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 188,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 34,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 101,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter.

CEF stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $23.56.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

