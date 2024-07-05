Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHYS. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Ndwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 34.7% in the first quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 27.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 30,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.04.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

