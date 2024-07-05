Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Gap Up to $10.10

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.10, but opened at $10.36. Sprott Physical Silver Trust shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 1,058,121 shares traded.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Physical Silver Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSLV. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,923,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 79.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,562,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after purchasing an additional 693,988 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 315.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 750,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 570,002 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,700,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,470,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

