SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Position Cut by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,562 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $29,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 58,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX Technologies stock opened at $143.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.61 and a one year high of $146.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.47.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $465.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.05 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $5,670,992.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,815.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SPX Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

