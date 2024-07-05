Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI) Director Sells C$43,250.00 in Stock

Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI – Get Free Report) Director Robert Melvin Douglas Cross sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.73, for a total value of C$43,250.00.

Standard Lithium Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Standard Lithium from C$3.75 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Standard Lithium from C$9.00 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium is an innovative technology and lithium development company. The company’s flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction from over 150,000 acres of permitted brine operations. The Company has commissioned its first-of-a-kind industrial scale Direct Lithium Extraction Demonstration Plant at LANXESS’ South Plant facility in southern Arkansas.

