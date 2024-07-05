State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of ATI worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ATI by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ATI by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ATI by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in ATI by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ATI by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 64,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on ATI in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research cut ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $57.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.46.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. ATI’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

