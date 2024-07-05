State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.50 Million Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.10% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 666.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:EPRT opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $28.18.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 247,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,704,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,704,558.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $574,567.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,168,338.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,063 shares of company stock worth $1,285,417 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

