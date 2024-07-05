State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 305 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 418.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 470.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 57,362.5% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 3,438.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Stock Up 0.8 %

B opened at $40.65 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.79 and a 12 month high of $43.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.94. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $430.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.32 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 711.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on B. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on B

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.