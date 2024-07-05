State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 7,200 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 442.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $3,188,000. Crown Oak Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $10,142,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 281,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,611,000 after buying an additional 73,022 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHD. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.65.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,735.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHD opened at $105.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.52. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

