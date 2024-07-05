State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,925 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 3,263.6% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EVRG opened at $52.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $61.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.16.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

