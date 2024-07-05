State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 2,000 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in Mattel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 60,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 833.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 8.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $407,763.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $854,582.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,947.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $407,763.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,599.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,321 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAT shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $16.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.49. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $809.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.52 million. Mattel had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.32%. Mattel’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

