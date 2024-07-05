State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,764 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,175,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 651,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,150,000 after purchasing an additional 338,882 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,916,000 after acquiring an additional 224,865 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 475,018 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,202,000 after purchasing an additional 166,543 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 833,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,545,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $103.53 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $102.86 and a 1-year high of $146.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $901.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.99 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. Analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JAZZ. Barclays reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $222.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.62.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $548,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,369.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

