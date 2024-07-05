State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 1,000 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of STAG opened at $36.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,044,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,062.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Stories

