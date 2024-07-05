State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MSA Safety

In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $2,038,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSA Safety Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $185.00 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $147.35 and a 1 year high of $196.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.07.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

