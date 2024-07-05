State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Primerica by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Primerica in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $668,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at $10,764,208.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $668,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,208.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total value of $341,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Primerica from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.25.

Primerica Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:PRI opened at $235.60 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.76 and a 12-month high of $256.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $742.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.57 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.26%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Articles

