State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 9.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onto Innovation

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $227.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.34. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $103.93 and a one year high of $238.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

