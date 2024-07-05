State of Michigan Retirement System Invests $1.69 Million in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $919,800,000 after purchasing an additional 273,565 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,414,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 789,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,955,000 after purchasing an additional 33,257 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,299,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,308,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $54.40 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $110.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.32.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $2,422,877.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,567 shares in the company, valued at $10,296,913.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert Wong sold 13,011 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $635,977.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,653 shares in the company, valued at $813,998.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $2,422,877.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,296,913.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,893 shares of company stock worth $9,177,065. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYTK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

