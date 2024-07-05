State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 600 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Stifel Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

In related news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $1,038,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

SF stock opened at $83.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $54.81 and a 52-week high of $85.25.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stifel Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Stifel Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

