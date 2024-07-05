Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

NYSE SCL opened at $82.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. Stepan has a 52-week low of $63.60 and a 52-week high of $96.96.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.29. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $551.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Stepan’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stepan will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.36%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Stepan by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after acquiring an additional 24,721 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Stepan by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,568,000 after purchasing an additional 31,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth $12,869,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

