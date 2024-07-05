Stifel Canada Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a research note issued on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.
Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.04. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of C$846.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion.
Aecon Group Trading Up 0.6 %
TSE:ARE opened at C$14.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.49. The stock has a market cap of C$908.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19.
Aecon Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.35%.
About Aecon Group
Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.
