StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2024

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIMGet Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 0.47%.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

